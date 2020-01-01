NEWS Ozzy Osbourne is 'in good spirits' amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease Newsdesk Share with :





The Black Sabbath rocker, 71, revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.



She said: “He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s doing good.”



Ozzy was due to fly out to Switzerland for treatment this year, but was forced to postpone his appointments because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharon added: “Unfortunately, you know, Switzerland closed all the borders. We’ll get there, though. Hopefully, we’ll get there later on in the summer. So, fingers crossed, everything crossed.”



And whilst the family - including children Kelly, Aimee, and Jack Osbourne - are going a little crazy during the lockdown, Sharon says everyone is “doing great”.



Speaking to ET Canada, she said: “We’re all doing great because everybody in the family is well and we cannot complain. I just can’t complain.



“You know cabin fever, yes. Getting a little edgy with each other, yes! I’d love to go walk around a shopping mall for an hour. But that’ll happen.”



Meanwhile, Ozzy and Sharon’s 35-year-old daughter Kelly recently insisted her dad is beginning to feel much better, following a "treatment of stem cell”.



She explained: "Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind blowing. He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”



But now the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker is back on his feet, he feels "frustrated" that he still can't leave the house - this time because of the coronavirus pandemic that is seeing people self-isolate at home to keep themselves safe.

Kelly added: "Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him.



"He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.’ ”