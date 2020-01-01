NEWS Mark Ronson announces 'Love Lockdown' live-stream event featuring Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Tame Impala Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker unveiled the project on Twitter and described it as a "video mixtape".



The superstar producer-and-DJ shared a small clip of the artists on video at their homes.



Robyn, Troye Sivan, Disclosure, Christine and The Queens, Peggy Gou, Mabel, MØ and Lykke Li are just some of the many names involved.



'Love Lockdown' will take place at 11pm BST and 3pm PST.

Mark captioned the post: "tomorrow 3pm pst/11pm bst."



Many of the artists listed have worked with the Grammy-winner before.



Dua teamed up with Diplo and Mark on Silk City's ‘Electricity’, Miley supplied the vocals to 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' and Lykki featured on the titular track from his 2019 LP, 'Late Night Feelings'.



Whilst Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has joined forces with the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker numerous times, including on Lady Gaga's album, 'Joanne', and the 2015 LP 'Uptown Special'.



'Love Lockdown' is part of YouTube Music’s #StayHome #WithMe initiative, which aims to help everyone stay entertained during the coronavirus pandemic and encourage them to stay at home.



Meanwhile, Diplo recently revealed he had been in the studio with Dua and teased they are working on another Silk City song with Mark.



The 'Physical' singer joined forces with the producer pair on their supergroup's mega-hit 'Electricity' in 2018, and the Major Lazer star says they are "playing" around with a new track which they created whilst writing demos for Dua's recently released second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.



He spilled: "We actually did some writing demos for that album.

"But we have something new that might be another Silk City record.



"We're playing with that.



"It's really about her project, so I think that's going to come out first, and then see what hits."