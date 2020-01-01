NEWS Sting: 'Psychedelic drugs can solve problems' Newsdesk Share with :





Sting raves about the healing power of psychedelic drugs in new Netflix documentary, Have A Good Trip.



The iconic singer opened up about his experience with being high on psychoactive substances in Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, which explores the history of the various substances that include LSD and magic mushrooms and how they can be used to treat conditions like depression and addiction.



"I don't think psychedelics are the answers to the world's problems, but they could be a start," Sting says in a trailer for the film.



Several other stars, like rapper A$AP Rocky and comedienne Sarah Silverman, also offered up their two cents on the substances in the documentary, elaborating on their experiences while under the influence of the hallucinogens.

"It's always when you say, 'I don't feel anything,'" Sarah in a clip. "Do I feel anything? What is feeling?"



A$AP Rocky noted he was overtaken by crazy visuals during his own trip: "No lie, a rainbow shot out of my dick."



Funnyman Ben Stiller also revealed he had taken LSD once, noting: "Maybe (I) didn't even need to. (I) probably could have just watched this documentary."



Have a Good Trip, which is written and directed by Donick Cary, and scored by indie band Yo La Tengo, also features appearances from Donovan, Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock, Bikini Kills' Kathleen Hanna, Rosie Perez, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, and late stars Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher.

The film debuts on Netflix on May 11.