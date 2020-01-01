NEWS Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande to release charity duet Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are releasing a duet to raise money for the children of first responders, who have been affected by the coronavirus.



Stuck With U will be released on May 8 and all net proceeds will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation and SB Projects, the organisation founded by the pop stars' manager, Scooter Braun.



The money raised will help fund grants and scholarships for children of the first responders caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We're very excited about this for so many reasons," Grande writes in a statement. "We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We've had a really great time working on this and we're so excited for you to hear it."



"More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day," Bieber adds. "It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It's my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good."



Braun also provided a statement, revealing Grande and Bieber wanted to show "our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis."



The pop stars also shared the announcement on Instagram, along with the song's cover art.



"Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release," Grande wrote.



"Very excited because we have finally done it," Bieber added.