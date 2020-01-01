NEWS Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia returns to album top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa returns to Number 1 with Future Nostalgia to land her third total week at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



Future Nostalgia finishes ahead of its closest competition, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, by 3,000 chart sales - and leads with the highest streams of the week.



Meanwhile, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes take the highest new entry with What Kinda Music at Number 3. The collaborative album becomes Jazz drummer Yussef’s first Top 40 album, and Tom Misch’s first Top 5 – his solo debut Geography reached Number 8 back in April 2018.



Elsewhere, US heavy metal band Trivium enter at Number 12 with What the Dead Men Say, their sixth Top 20 in the UK. Also in the Top 20, Travis Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld (16) rebounds 62 places following a special event on the video game Fortnite last week, and release of his new collaborative song with Kid Cudi, The Scotts.



Another big rebound this week comes from Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits following the release of the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars cover of their song Times Like These – up 37 places to Number 18, its highest chart placing since October 2017.



Further down, US Americana star Lucinda Williams earns her fourth Top 40 album with Good Souls Better Angels (30), and Juice Wrld’s 2018 album Goodbye & Good Riddance (39) is back in the Top 40 after flying 21 places following the release of his first posthumous single Righteous.