NEWS Dua Lipa excited to become an 'auntie' to Gigi Hadid's baby Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa is "very, very excited" about the prospect of becoming an "auntie" when Gigi Hadid gives birth.



After the model confirmed the news that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Thursday, popstar Dua - who is dating Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid - opened up about the announcement during an interview on New Zealand radio station The Edge.



"Technically, you're going to be an auntie?" the host asked the 24-year-old, to which she replied: "Yeah. It's very exciting news. We're very, very excited."



And asked how long she's known about the secret, the New Rules star reluctantly answered: "Ah you guys are really putting me in a... not long! not long!"



As she was pushed for a firmer reply, Dua then admitted she'd known about the pregnancy a "little bit" before Gigi confirmed it during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



It's been reported that the fashion star is in her second trimester, with her mum Yolanda Hadid revealing that the tot is due in September.



"Of course, we are so excited," Yolanda told Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. "I'm so excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.



"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed. I can't wait to be a grandmother."