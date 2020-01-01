NEWS Jack Osbourne worried about father Ozzy Osbourne's health amid coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :





Jack Osbourne is determined to keep his family safe and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne explained that he's trying to keep spirits up amongst his nearest and dearest, especially since he and Ozzy are at high risk for Covid-19, due to his multiple sclerosis and the Black Sabbath star's Parkinson's disease.



"I'm doing great you know. Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible," said Jack.



On 71-year-old Ozzy's wellbeing, he added: "He's a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day.



"I'm like, 'Dude, turn that c**p off. (Watch) a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the, you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now.



"Here's the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, OK?"



Seemingly referencing the infamous story of how his father once bit the head off of a bat during a concert in 1982, the 34-year-old quipped: "This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back."



While Jack and his family are trying to stay safe amid the outbreak, he also noted that he's trying to make the most of his time on lockdown.



"There's like this looming shadow of impending doom, and like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this is happening,'" the TV personality, who shares daughters Pearl, eight, Andy, four, and Minnie, two, with ex-wife actress Lisa Stelly, reflected. "But then I'm on a really good routine at home. I'm exercising every day, I'm like being one of those (people). Trying to do good at home."