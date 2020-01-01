NEWS Dave Grohl sends heartfelt email to all BBC staff 'I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.' Newsdesk Share with :





Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sent a heartfelt email to all BBC staff this morning to express his support for the BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge cover of the band’s classic track ‘Times Like These’.



Last Sunday’s Official Chart: First Look showed the track at Number 1, but it has since slipped to Number 2. With fierce competition from The Weeknd, Radio 1 will be battling to reclaim the top spot for this Friday’s Official Chart in the hope of raising as much for charity as possible. It is available to download and stream internationally via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.



The full email from Dave Grohl can be found below. When using any quotes please credit: “Download or stream Times Like These (BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge) here: https://smarturl.it/StayHomeLiveLounge.”



To all of my friends at the BBC,



What a crazy few months it’s been for all of us. And what an incredible honour to see and hear my song Times Like These transformed by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars for - well, for times like these. The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support.



When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears - that's how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.



To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago - I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.



I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by Covid-19 as possible.



Thanks again, for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger. I look forward to the day that we’ll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.



It’s times like these we learn to live again…



Dave