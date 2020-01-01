NEWS Megan Thee Stallion enlists Beyonce for charity cover of her hit track 'Savage' Newsdesk Share with :





The rapper-of-the-moment has released the new version of her popular song featuring the vocals of the R&B megastar, and all artists involved are handing over the profits made from the track to The Bread of Life's Covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, Texas.



The original cut of 'Savage' featured on Megan's recent project 'Suga'.



The new version sees Beyonce's husband Jay-Z - whose record label, Roc Nation, Megan recently signed to - Starrah and The-Dream among those to receive writing credits.



On her part, the Destiny's Child star references the viral TikTok dance launched by Keara Wilson for the original version of the song, which has seen more than 19 million users do the "classy, bougie, ratchet" video.



She spits: "Hips tik tok when I dance/ No more dating time, she might start an OnlyFans (OnlyFans). Big B and that B stands for bands/If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance."



The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker then goes on to say she's a "savage" boss thanks to her mom Tina.



She continues: "Please don't get me hyped (I'm hyped), write my name in ice (Ice).



"Can't argue with the lazy b*tches/I just raised my price. I'm a boss, I'm a leader/I pull up in my two-seater.

"And my momma was a savage, got this sh*t from Tina."



Megan is still in complete shock that Beyonce remixed her song.



The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "I'm literally crying.



"Being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this f***ing means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! (sic)"



All the money raised will help The Bread of Life deliver hot meals to homeless men and women in Houston.