Cody Simpson to debut new music online via MTV Unplugged At Home series

Cody Simpson will showcase his new music online as part of the new MTV Unplugged At Home series on Friday.

The 23-year-old singer will debut a number of new tracks as he performs to fans from the comfort of his own home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an interesting time for musicians with the nature of business changing so rapidly and everything still very up in the air for the future," he told Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph on Thursday. "(I'm) trying to stay creative and keep the flow going while being stuck inside.

"The positive thing is I'm still able to do things like MTV Unplugged to keep the connection rocking with my listeners."

Despite the unconventional set-up, Cody, who's currently in lockdown with girlfriend Miley Cyrus, said it had actually been a "liberating" experience to play music on his own, allowing him "the freedom to follow my mind wherever it takes me throughout a song or a performance".

"This is an epic series that's taken on a whole new life and is bringing cool entertainment and music to people's homes amidst this trying time," he added of the venture. "(I'm) very happy to be a part of it."

The livestream takes place on the MTV Australia YouTube channel at 4 pm local time.