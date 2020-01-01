NEWS Liam Gallagher slams brother for releasing Oasis song without his vocals Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel for releasing an unheard Oasis track without him on vocals as a "PR stunt".



Noel released the track Don't Stop..., which features himself, rather than regular frontman Liam, on vocals, at midnight on Thursday after discovering it on a demo CD at his home.



Although Liam has long angled for an Oasis reunion following their 2009 split, he slammed Noel for releasing the song as it did not feature him singing.



"Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La (lad) as you were LG x," he tweeted.



He later called his brother "tofu boy," mocking his turn to a healthier lifestyle, and wrote that any new Oasis release should feature him and rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs.



"Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a w**k as you were LG (sic)," the rocker wrote in a typically acerbic tweet.



Liam later replied to fans asking why other songs with him on vocals weren't being released, and called Noel "jealous" and branded the move a "PR stunt".



The Wall of Glass singer has been lobbying for an Oasis reunion "with or without Noel Gallagher" as part of a charity concert for health workers once the Covid-19 crisis has passed. He announced a solo gig at London's O2 Arena on 29 October, which will be free for British NHS staff.