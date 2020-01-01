The Clash: London Calling from the Museum of London as part of 'Culture In Quarantine'

BBC Arts has today launched a new film guide to The Clash: London Calling from The Museum Of London, so that anyone who didn’t manage to visit this acclaimed exhibition can now experience it from home. The film is available now on iPlayer (NB the release is UK only for now).
Watch here
The free exhibition, which opened in November ’19, was curated by Robert Gordon McHarg III with The Clash and Beatrice Behlen of the Museum of London. It features items from The Clash’s personal archive including draft lyrics, stage clothes, photos and films that tell the story of the band’s era-defining album ‘London Calling’.
‘London Calling’ was and is a hugely compelling melting pot of musical styles, driven by a passion for action and a fierce desire for social justice. The album’s music and lyrics remain as relevant today as they were on release.