JoJo has opened up about her diagnosis of clinical depression

The 'Small Things' hitmaker admits she didn't feel "any shame" seeking help for her mental health as there is a "history of mental health issues in her family".



She said: "Because there is a history of mental health issues in my family, I didn't feel any shame seeking help. Those of us who have a predisposition toward depression or a chemical imbalance - sometimes we just need a little help."



And the 29-year-old singer opened up about how she felt "overwhelmed" by her career at the beginning and turned to alcohol to cope.



She added: "I was feeling overwhelmed and found myself wanting to get out of my mind because I was so scared and so sad. At the end of the day I am a product of a family with substance-abuse issues. When I woke up and didn't know how I got home, I was like, 'This is not okay.'"



JoJo - who has been open about being involved in a dispute with her record label after her meteoric rise to fame - felt the most important thing was to "control" what she could and accept there were some things out of her control.

Speaking to People magazine, she shared: "I looked at what I could control as opposed to what was out of my control.



"What was out of my control was I never knew what I was going to get from my father, if he was going to OD again; if my record label was going to let me out of my deal, or if I was ever going to legally be able to own my own voice again."