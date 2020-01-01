Pregnant Katy Perry can't risk Orlando Bloom's health to get her cravings fix

Katy Perry is having to think carefully about indulging her pregnancy cravings because she doesn't want her fiance Orlando Bloom to risk his health to satisfy them.

The pop star has been self-isolating with the Pirates of the Caribbean star - the father of her first child - and she's learning to be grateful for the little things while keeping her cravings at bay during the coronavirus lockdown.

"It's one of those things where usually in the past you've heard stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiance goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store," she told Good Morning America.

"It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon? Do you really need that orange? Do you really need that pickle...? Do you really wanna risk your life for a pickle?'"

The Roar singer is also struggling with control issues as she self-isolates with her two young nieces.

"All control freaks these days are spiralling...," she said. "I'm quarantining with my two nieces, that are three and six, and so things aren't as tidy as they've been."