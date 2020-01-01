NEWS HAIM: 'It feels like we've settled into this weird quarantine new normal life' Newsdesk Share with :





HAIM join Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about their brand new song 'I Know Alone' and reveal that their forthcoming album ‘Women In Music Pt III’ will be released on June 26th.



Danielle Haim On New Song 'I Know Alone’ & Its Inspirations…

I think the song, for me, and when we were writing it, it was almost like finding comfort in being alone and having your routine when you are alone. And it's so weird that we wrote this such a long time ago and it resembles what's going on today. But for me, when I just want to be left alone, I find comfort in my every day routine. And it almost feels like that's what's comforting to me. And that's what we wanted the song to sound like, eerie but has a beat that you can dance to.



Alana Haim On ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ & How It Will Be Released on June 26th...

Things were changing so quickly that when we were supposed to put out our record, it just didn't feel like an appropriate time to do so. So, we ended up moving our release date to later this summer. And now that it feels like we've settled into this weird quarantine new normal life, we really just want to put it out and we're going to give you 'Women In Music Pt. III' on June 26th. And there's going to be more surprises from now until then, but it's coming out June 26th, Women In Music Part Three, and I'm so excited.

