JoJo 'didn't feel shame' seeking help for clinical depression

JoJo "didn't feel any shame" seeking help for clinical depression because there was a history of mental health issues in her family.

The 29-year-old star, who broke into the music industry at the age of 13 with her debut single Leave (Get Out), told People she was diagnosed with major depressive disorder 10 years ago and has been going to therapy and taking antidepressants since she was 18.

"Because there is a history of mental health issues in my family, I didn't feel any shame seeking help," she told the publication. "Those of us who have a predisposition toward depression or a chemical imbalance - sometimes we just need a little help."

Despite "living my dream", the star confessed she was "overwhelmed and found myself wanting to get out of my mind because I was so scared and so sad" - leading to her hitting the bottle.

"At the end of the day I am a product of a family with substance-abuse issues," she mused, recalling how her dad would be visibly under the influence when he collected her from her mum's home after they separated.

"He was slurring his words, and I was scared to get in the car with him," she recalled. However, she soon found herself on a similar path, to the point where she would wake up unable to remember the night before, with her admitting, "When I woke up and didn't know how I got home, I was like, 'This is not okay'."

After being diagnosed with depression, JoJo began to manage her mental health through therapy and medication, as well as exercise, yoga, and keeping a journal.

JoJo's mental health journey influenced her new album, Good to Know, which is out on Friday.