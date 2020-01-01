NEWS Perrie Edwards 'really enjoying' coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Perrie Edwards is having the time of her life during the coronavirus lockdown.



While many people are struggling with the social distancing guidelines put in place in the U.K. in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, the Little Mix star is enjoying a rare break from her hectic schedule.



And the lockdown has also given Perrie and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to spend an extended period of time together at the singer's London abode.



"I feel like I'm really enjoying this, I can't lie. I'm having the time of my life!" Perrie said during an interview on KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday. "I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I've never spent so much time in my house.



"Like, I've never had just so much time on my hands to do stuff that I've always wanted to do, so it has been nice."



The 26-year-old added that she's lost track of the time and is missing being with her bandmates, although she stressed all four of them are enjoying the time off because they've "never had this before".



Perrie also credited quarantine with helping her to rediscover her love of singing.



"Because it normally feels like a bit of a chore. I know that sounds horrible to say, but it does," she confessed. "So, having this bit of time, it's just nice to belt something out, like, in the kitchen, something that I just want to sing. It's been good."