Gwen Stefani blown away by chart success of Blake Shelton duet

Rocker Gwen Stefani is in disbelief after scoring her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with her Nobody But You duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The country music star invited Stefani to add her vocals to the track last year, and although they both fell in love with the tune, they had no idea how big of a hit it would be with fans, too, after climbing to the top of the Billboard countdown this week - three months after its initial release.

"Nobody but You wasn't written as a duet, but it is a duet," Shelton told Billboard.com as he reflected on the chart news. "I have to thank (songwriters) Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for trusting us with this incredible song that captures exactly how I feel about Gwen, and I can connect with every lyric.

"I still pinch myself every time I hear one of my songs on the radio, but I have to pinch and twist really hard to believe I'm singing it with Gwen Stefani. As always, thank you to the fans that listen and I cannot wait until we can all be together celebrating music again."

Shelton also took to Twitter to share a special message for Stefani, writing, "Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou".

And the No Doubt frontwoman is blown away by the couple's achievement.

"Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w (with) him," she remarked as she reposted Shelton's tweet.

Stefani continued, "thank you !!!@Blakeshelton for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!!!! #WHATTHEHECK?!! we got a #1 single?!!! #bestfriend #nobodybutyou #nevernmywildestdreams (sic)!!!!!".