Taraji P. Henson hosting dance party for mental health providers

Actress Taraji P. Henson is calling on fans to join her online on Tuesday to dance their cares away in celebration of mental health providers.

The Empire star founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) to raise awareness about mental health issues among the African-American community and provide support for those in need, and organisation officials have been offering free online therapy for all during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Henson wants to honour the essential workers who have helped people on lockdown stay on top of their mental wellbeing by inviting them to "shake off" their own stresses with the help of good music.

Fans have also been encouraged to take part in the at-home bash, with tunes provided by DJ D-Nice, who has been keeping famous friends and followers entertained for weeks with his regular Club Quarantine dance parties on Instagram Live.

A post promoting the event on the BLHF Instagram page reads: "Social Workers, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Therapists, Counselors, Nurses, Yoga and Meditation Leaders, let your hair down! Stop by, bring your crew, and shake off your stress with some good music vibes. Invite your clients too...!

"To the many Mental Health Providers checking on the hearts and minds of those who are suffering during these hard times, If you haven’t heard it lately, we LOVE and APPRECIATE you!"

Taraji also shared the news on her page, and added, "PLEASE PULL UP (join in)".

The party will kick off at 5pm EST on DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live page, while Taraji will also be dancing along via her page.

Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018, naming the charity after her late father, who suffered with mental health problems after serving in the Vietnam War.