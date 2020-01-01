Sia drops Tiger King-inspired parody rap

Sia is getting her claws into the Tiger King frenzy with a parody music video inspired by the hit Netflix docuseries.

The Cheap Thrills singer dropped the one-minute rap on social media over the weekend, with the song packed with references to feuding stars, incarcerated zookeeper Joe Exotic, and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

In the hilarious clip, Sia wears an oversized hat, much like Joe's own headpieces, and opted to perform the parody to the tune of Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

The 44-year-old was joined by dancer Maddie Ziegler and stylist Tonya Brewer for the video, which she appropriately named JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT).

The music video opened with the line "Joe Exotic breeds tigers and lions, chaotic," before mentioning the tiger breeder's obsession with arch-nemesis Carole.

Later lyrics cover Joe's relationships as well as his run for governor in Oklahoma, with the star remarking, "Turns people gay 'cos he's got it. Got the meth."

However, it's all for a good cause as, in the caption to the video, Sia urged her fans to donate to The Humane Society, an organisation dedicated to protecting wildlife.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness topped Netflix's viewing charts in its first month on the streaming platform. Several spin-offs, including a movie, a TV series starring Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel sequel are all reported to be in the works.