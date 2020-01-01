NEWS Jana Kramer suffered panic attacks on movie set ahead of coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Jana Kramer struggled with the “worst panic attacks" as she waited to hear about the coronavirus lockdown on the set of a movie last month.



The singer/actress had flown out to Canada alongside her family - husband Mike Caussin and their two children - to start shooting the film as speculation mounted that a lockdown would have to be put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.



And while she was reading about the plans as awaited a decision from film bosses, Jana started struggling with extreme levels of anxiety.



"We were one of the last few productions still filming and it was just kind of one of those things where I was doing what production said and listening to my agent and taking their advice," she told Fox News. "Once we got there and the news started to get worse, it was hour-by-hour, honestly."



Admitting she started to feel "really uneasy about" the production continuing, Jana got her agent to put a call in to the production company, which contributed to their decision to call time on the shoot.



"Everyone just wanted to make a movie... I was like, ‘If I can be making money during this and working, I need to support my family,’” the Beautiful Lies singer added. "Once it became hour-by-hour in the news, I started having the worst panic attacks and I was like, 'I want to get out of here.'"



Two days later, Jana and her family flew back to their home in Nashville, where they have been ever since.