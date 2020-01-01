Dave Grohl surprises nurse with virtual Everlong performance

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl surprised emergency room nurse T.J. Riley with a virtual performance during a TV appearance on Monday night.

A Covid-19 survivor, Riley is employed at the Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, New York and is currently working on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

After explaining that 60 per cent of the medical worker's colleagues had also battled the virus during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Kimmel announced he was gifting the nurse $10,000 (£8,000) as a thank you for his efforts - before giving him an even bigger surprise.

He then introduced Riley's favourite musician for an intimate performance of 1997 hit Everlong as he gushed, "I feel like I'm having a coronavirus dream," before Grohl broke into the tune while strumming his guitar.

Last week, stars including Dua Lipa and Chris Martin teamed up to cover the Foo Fighters' Times Like These, with proceeds going to BBC charities Children in Need and Comic Relief, and the World Health Organization's Covid-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

"It's one of the hugest moments in my musical life," the musician told TV presenter Zoe Ball after the official video for the track debuted. "It's been so special to see so many artists come together and do everything from home and make it feel so seamless and perfect and as if we were all in one room together."