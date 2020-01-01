BTS postpone world tour due to Covid-19 pandemic

BTS have postponed their Map of the Soul world tour indefinitely due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The South Korean pop group had already pulled dates in the U.S. and their homeland from the tour, delaying its start until June and July. However, they have now called off concerts in Europe and Japan too.

"The decision has been made to completely reschedule BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, originally scheduled to begin in April 2020," a Big Hit Entertainment label spokesperson commented.

Announcing the band will not tour at all this summer, the representative went on to note that while conditions have improved in some countries, the logistics involved in staging the trek meant it could not go ahead in such an uncertain climate.

"Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place," they added. "Moreover, it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule."

The stars are now looking to find new ways to engage with fans stuck at home due to social distancing measures.

The dates affected included gigs in London, Barcelona, Berlin, Tokyo, and Osaka.