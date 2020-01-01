Bill Withers' cause of death ruled as cardiac arrest

Bill Withers died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The soul music star died on 30 March at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in California at the age of 81. According to legal papers, he was subsequently laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the singer's immediate cause of death was a cardiopulmonary arrest, with underlying causes listed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bradyarrhythmia, or slow heart rate.

At the time of his death, Withers' family described him as "a solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other".

Following the musician's passing, he has been honoured by several of his pals and industry peers, with stars including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and Michael Buble taking part in a singalong to his classic hit Lean On Me as part of Canada's Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble TV Covid-19 relief fundraiser.

John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson, and Nile Rodgers were also among the big names honouring the music icon with their own tribute posts.