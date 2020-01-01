Toni Braxton denies dating Dennis Rodman

Toni Braxton has insisted she never dated basketball star Dennis Rodman.

The topic of the nature of Braxton's relationship with Rodman came up on social media following the latest episode of ESPN sports documentary The Last Dance, which aired on Sunday night, with the Un-Break My Heart star responding after questions from fans: "(I even thought) @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs."

Braxton and Rodman attended the MTV Video Music Awards together back in 1996.

Rodman's famous romances provided much of the content on the latest episode of The Last Dance, a miniseries focusing on the Chicago Bulls basketball team between 1997 and 1998.

Carmen Electra, who dated Rodman in the '90s, also made an appearance during the show, and recalled one particular incident when she had to hide from Michael Jordan behind a sofa.

Remembering how Jordan tried to track Rodman down when his former teammate didn't come to practice, Electra said: "There's a knock on the door, and it's Michael Jordan and I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me."

Electra and Rodman went on to get married in Las Vegas in 1998, but split five months later.