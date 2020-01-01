Kanye West's Famous producer: 'Taylor Swift needs to chill out'

Mobb Deep star Havoc has urged Taylor Swift to "chill out" over her namecheck in Kanye West's Famous track, insisting artists should be able to take a little fun.

The hitmaker helped produce the track which forever drove a wedge between Kanye and Taylor over the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why?/I made that b**ch famous", but Havoc believes all the drama was unnecessary.

"I think artists are artists, and she should really chill out," he tells The Daily Beast. "It’s not that serious.

"She has an awesome career, and she don't need to be fighting with another awesome artist (sic). Freedom of speech is alive and well - or should be - and she shouldn't be going out there complaining about not clearing this."

Havoc adds, "Some people are a little too sensitive for the game but this is the game that we’re in. There's no time for soft skin - and I'm not just saying that because she's a female. Everyone has to display tough skin for this industry since everyone is gonna come at you, and you might like it or you might not."

His comments come weeks after new audio from a phone chat between West and Swift leaked on YouTube, suggesting West told Swift he wanted to use the "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" lyric, but didn't mention the "I made that b**ch famous" line.

"I'm glad it's not mean though," Swift can be heard responding to West. "It doesn’t feel mean, but like, oh my god, the build-up you gave it. I thought it was gonna be like, 'that stupid dumb b**ch, like', but it’s not."