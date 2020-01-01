Selena Gomez 'sobbed' hearing Billie Eilish's Everything I Ever Wanted

Selena Gomez was reduced to tears by Billie Eilish's song Everything I Ever Wanted because the lyrics really hit home for the former child star.

The Come and Get It hitmaker has included the track in a new At Home playlist she created for Apple Music, and in an interview with the streaming service's Zane Lowe, she reveals Eilish's song about the pitfalls of fame couldn't have been more true for her own career.

"I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, 'D**n, that's so true,'" Selena shared.

"There's so many moments where I was just like, 'Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There's moments in my life that's like, 'Is this it?' She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."

Selena is also full of praise for pop superstar Rihanna, revealing she has been jamming to the Bajan beauty's tunes for more than a decade.

"From the get go, I've been a Rihanna fan," she said. "SOS to now. So there isn't any real moment that it isn't gold, but Love on the Brain, and when she performed that live, I think that's one of the greatest songs of our time..."

The singer/actress was just as complimentary about her longtime friend Taylor Swift, hailing her skills as a songwriter.

Discussing Taylor's hit Lover, Selena gushed, "There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music...

"(I) just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."

Other artists featured on Selena's new At Home playlist include Kid Cudi, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Fleetwood Mac, and her songwriting collaborator, Julia Michaels.