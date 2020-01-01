NEWS Boy George got 'emotional' revisiting key life moments in biopic read-through Newsdesk Share with :







Boy George found revisiting key moments from his life for a read-through of his upcoming biopic "awkward in moments".



The Culture Club frontman appeared on Monday's instalment of U.K. TV show Lorraine, where he revealed he's been working with writer Sacha Gervasi on the script from lockdown.



"I don't know who is going to play me," he said. "Two days ago, the director-writer Sacha Gervasi, who is putting it all together, he read me the script."



Of the experience, he added: "It was awkward in moments (but) it was fun. I got emotional and I kind of cared. All I hope is that the movie makes people feel something and understand some of the things I've been through. And also the music... it's so huge and it's so important."



The Karma Chameleon singer previously said he won't be urging the producers of his new biopic to cast a gay man as the lead, and told Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner would be a good choice, because she looks just like him.



"There's been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner," he remarked. "(People will say), 'She can't play you, she's a woman,' you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her."



Turner responded by tweeting at the time: "I'm SO down @BoyGeorge."