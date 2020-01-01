Natalie Imbruglia felt 'something was missing' before becoming a mother

Natalie Imbruglia felt as though something was missing in her life before she became a mother last year.

The 45-year-old singer underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to fall pregnant with son Max, whom she welcomed into the world in October.

Opening up about first-time parenthood during an interview with Baby magazine, Natalie explained that she was fulfilled by most aspects of her life but still "yearned" for something else.

"I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life. I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable," she said. "Looking back, I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of.

"But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else."

Natalie added that she is now trying to "savour" the time with her son, and has been "bowled over by the well-wishers" since having Max.

The Torn star, who was married to former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns until they split in 2008, has yet to reveal the identity of her child's father.