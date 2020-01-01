NEWS Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes challenging Dua Lipa for Number 1 album with What Kinda Music Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes are on course to land this week’s highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart with their collaborative album What Kinda Music.



The producer and jazz instrumentalist start at Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update, having scored the most vinyl sales over the past weekend. What Kinda Music will mark Yussef’s first UK Top 40 appearance and could give Tom his second Top 10 and highest chart placing to date; his solo debut Geography peaked at Number 8 in April 2018.



Dua Lipa leads the way on today’s sales flash - Future Nostalgia could pick up a third non-consecutive week at Number 1 and has the most downloads and streams at the halfway point of the chart week. Last week’s chart-topper The Bonny from Gerry Cinnamon drops to Number 4.



American metal band Trivium are heading for their highest UK chart entry and seventh Top 40 with What The Dead Men Say at 5. Americana star Lucinda Williams is also on track for a personal best with Good Souls Better Angels at 14.



Following the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars cover of their classic hit Times Like These, Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits is set for its highest placement since October 2017, up 40 places to Number 15. Travis Scott is also rebounding into the Top 40 at Number 20 with Astroworld following the debut of his new song The Scotts in a special event in the video game Fortnite.



Finally, US indie rock singer BC Camplight could shine in the Top 40 for the first time with fifth album Shortly After Takeoff (29).