Katy Perry: 'I'll never forget being pregnant during a pandemic'

Katy Perry will "never forget" going through pregnancy while the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer is currently expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, and while speaking to Ryan Seacrest during the first at-home episode of American Idol on Sunday night, she opened up about how she's managing during the health crisis.

Asked how she was, Katy replied: "I'm doing well. Thank you. When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can't necessarily fill if I want to."

Katy dressed as a giant bottle of hand sanitiser for Sunday night's show, admitting she had the costume made after dreaming about it for three weeks.

In a Facebook Live chat ahead of the episode, the star also discussed the technicalities in getting the "historic" episode of American Idol shot.

Revealing it took about "25 households" to pull together, the 35-year-old smiled: "We didn't want to cancel the show, and we're really serious about these kids' dreams. And we knew we were not far off from picking a winner.

"So, all the producers and creatives and logistical people behind the scenes put together an incredible idea, to film the show from our homes."

And in order to ensure the entire process and competition is as fair as possible, each contestant was given the exact same equipment.

"Everybody got the same kit, because fairness is very important for everyone. So, they got the same mic, they got the same iPhones, a ring light," she insisted. "And they're doing it from their living rooms, and they're doing it from their kitchens and they're doing it from their backyards... Basically, everybody had to do their own set-up."

Katy and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan all appeared on the show from their respective homes, with the All Night Long hitmaker laughing: "This is probably the most excited I've been in a very long time. Because I can actually say I have never done this before in my entire career."