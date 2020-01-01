NEWS Taylor Swift listening to old music at home during the Covid-19 quarantine Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old singer revealed she has been taking some time to play old music and spending her days cooking and watching classic movies while the world has been advised to stay at home due to the global health crisis.



She told PEOPLE: "I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music."



And Taylor previously told SiriusXM: "A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine. I have actually been going back and watching old films that I hadn’t seen before.



"I went and watched – I actually hadn’t seen 'Rear Window' and if you haven’t seen that film go check it out. It’s got Grace Kelly, it’s phenomenal, it’s [by] [Alfred] Hitchcock."



Meanwhile, Taylor recently hit out at Big Machine Records after it was revealed they were releasing an album of live performances of her old songs.



The 'Lover' hitmaker has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss Scott Borchetta when he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun - whom Taylor has accused of bullying her - and with it handed Scooter her master recordings, which he now has the rights to.



And Taylor was fuming when it was revealed her old tracks will be rereleased on the new LP.



In a lengthy statement posted to her social media accounts, she shared: "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight. I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money."