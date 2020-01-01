NEWS BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Allstars leading the way to Number 1 with charity single Times Like These Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Allstars are currently leading the charge for Number 1 with Times Like These. The cover of the Foo Fighters classic is performed by 23 of the biggest names in music and was released last Thursday (April 23). Impressively, it debuted at Number 5 last week after just a few hours of sales and streams.



Things are tight at the top however with The Weeknd expecting to close the gap before the week is out, the Canadian’s former Number 1 Blinding Lights trails behind by only 5,300 chart sales and is the stronger of the two tracks on streaming services. For Times Like These to hold on to the top spot, fans will need to continue their support by downloading and streaming the song throughout the week.



Proceeds of the song are going to BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief, to provide essential support to people across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.



If the Live Lounge Allstars can maintain their lead, it will mark two different charity singles topping the chart in as many weeks.

Last week’s record-breaking Number 1 from Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball could see a second week in the Top 10, currently sitting at Number 3.

The 1975 could earn this week’s highest new entry with If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), at Number 7 on today’s sales flash.

YouTuber-turned-rapper KSI could appear in this week’s chart with Houdini ft. Swarmz & Tion Wayne (11) – his fourth Top 40 single if it stays on track.

Finally, after premiering the single on online multi-player video game Fortnite, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi could make a Top 20 debut with The Scotts (13).

The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.