NEWS Justin Bieber has been using 'prayer and meditation' to help him through quarantine







The 'I Don't Care' hitmaker has been trying to "stay physical and active" throughout the lockdown period to help boost his mood when he is "feeling low".



He said: "Prayer and meditation. What's helped me is that I work out a lot; stay physical and stay active. I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you're feeling low."



And the 26-year-old singer - who is quarantining with his wife Hailey - is enjoying cooking "a little bit".



He added: "We're cooking a little bit. We're lucky we have a chef at home. Yeah, Hailey and I have been cooking a little bit. We cooked a penne pasta the other night, that was really good."



And Justin wants to head to the Bahamas after lockdown to get some more sun.



Speaking to Sirius XM on Instagram live, he shared: "I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we're in Canada right now and it's freezing. So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm."



Justin was forced to postpone his 'Changes Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A statement shared by Justin on Twitter read: "In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour. While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.



"Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."