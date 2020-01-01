NEWS Madonna has posted a sweet birthday tribute for her beau Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hung Up' singer took to Instagram to praise her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, admitting there wasn't a "better person" she would want to be in quarantine with amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



She wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday My Love ... I could not think of a better person to be in quarantine with! ... @ahla_malik (sic)"



Meanwhile, back in late 2019, Ahlamalik's father Drue revealed he was "really happy" for his son for finding love with Madonna.



Speaking about the pair's status, he said: "Love has no age. My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."



According to Drue, Madonna and Ahlamalik first met in 2015 when he auditioned for her 'Rebel Heart' tour and Madonna was so impressed with the dancer's moves that she personally picked him out of the audition group. However, he says the pair only started dating a year ago but things have already gotten serious.



Drue said: "Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son. She said he's intelligent and very talented. She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn't have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him. We know there's a huge age gap between the two - 36years. Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son love doesn't have an age range when you're consenting adults. I asked him how he feels about her and he says he has never been happier."



And Laurie, Ahlamalik's mother, believes the pair could tie the knot.



She said: "We're both big fans of Madonna - but we do worry about him and of course we don't want him to get hurt. But I believe Madonna is going to stick with him because of the talent he has. As well as a dancer, he's a songwriter, too.



"We met her after a show and it was incredible. The first thing she said to me was, 'Wasn't he fantastic?' You never know, they could get married."