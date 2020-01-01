NEWS Dua Lipa hopes new album will give people 'a moment of comfort' amid Covid-19 pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old singer released her second album 'Future Nostalgia' during the global health crisis and said she just hopes it will make people smile as they quarantine apart from many of their friends and family.



She explained to PEOPLE: "We're all just trying to be safe and stay inside and protect the people around us. If I could make someone smile or give someone a moment of comfort during this time, then I've done my job."



Dua also admitted she felt under pressure for her second album to live up to her first record.



She said: "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to try and do something with the second record.' But I wanted to get away from all those pressures and other people's expectations and opinions of what I should be doing because I felt like then I would try and recreate ‘New Rules' and never get anywhere. I wanted to mature as an artist."



And with her new album, she decided on the name first and planned her record from there.



Dua said: "I wanted to touch on memories that I had growing up listening to music that my parents loved, like Jamiroquai and Blondie and Prince — and recreate them for now. It's a celebration of being able to be open and vulnerable and to dance and be happy. Dance-crying is very much a thing. I wanted to make sure that every session ended up with a dance-off basically in the studio and that everybody was feeling good."