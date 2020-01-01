NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock has postponed her summer wedding Newsdesk Share with :







The Little Mix star and her footballer partner Andre Gray were due to tie the knot in a private ceremony this summer but they have now put their big day on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Leigh-Anne, 28, told the Daily Star newspaper: "The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. He’s probably not going to (want to) do it in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over."



However, Leigh-Anne admitted that the pair did not have any concrete plans in place, although she had her heart set on a summer wedding this year.



She explained: "I've not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want, we'll see, it is a dream of mine."



Leigh-Anne and Andre, 28, have been together since 2015, and she previously revealed they were both excited to tie the knot.



She explained: "I'm just excited. We both want it so bad. It's always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, 'Right girls, I'm going to go off and do this thing'.



"It's not something I've actually really thought about because we're always so busy, but it's in the back of my head.

"If I wasn't in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We're both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we'll be ready."



Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne previously thanked her boyfriend for "putting up" with her amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple at home, the star wrote on Instagram: "I've been a moody b***h lately with this whole quarantine thing I'm not going to lie... thank you @andregray_ for putting up with my face all day every day.. (sic)"