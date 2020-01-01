Boyz II Men join forces with New Kids on the Block for Covid-19 charity song

New Kids on the Block have recruited Boyz II Men for new dance anthem House Party to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

The iconic boy band teamed up with the legendary R&B group on the track, along with Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia, and Naughty by Nature, to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a charity campaign launched by officials at the Share Our Strength organisation to provide assistance to those adversely affected by Covid-19.

"I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy," New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg said of the song in a press release. "If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone's day we will do that. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how."

Donnie's brother Mark Wahlberg and country singer Carrie Underwood are among the other famous stars appearing in the music video for House Party.

New Kids on the Block have also put a tour package up for auction to help with pandemic relief, with bidding open until 8 May.