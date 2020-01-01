Liam Payne: 'I've already said too much about One Direction reunion'

Liam Payne isn't allowed to talk about a possible One Direction reunion anymore because one of his bandmates has threatened to throw eggs at his house if he doesn't keep quiet.

The Strip That Down singer got himself into hot water after seemingly confirming plans for a comeback to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary later this year, and he told U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Friday he's "already said too much" on the subject.

"I can't tell you too much because I've already said too much," he said. "There's been a threat from one of the members that he's going to egg my house if I say any more so I don't want that to happen.

"It's been nice, we've been talking to each other a lot more. The lines of communication are a lot more back open with everyone. I think we've realised how special it is to get to a 10-year anniversary of anything really."

Reflecting on the success of the group, which was formed on U.K. TV show The X Factor in 2010, Liam went on to share: "To have gone as far as we did and be as successful as we were and still be here today and receiving all the things from the fans, it's really nice, so we're definitely feeling how special it is and making sure we're telling each other that."

While fans were convinced the group is set to reunite after Liam, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all re-followed former member Zayn Malik on Twitter - five years after his sensational departure from the band - the Bedroom Floor star later suggested Zayn wouldn't be making a comeback.

During the GMB interview, Liam joked about "bringing (DJ pal and collaborator) Alesso in as a fifth member", hinting the group will reunite as a four-piece.