Pregnant Katy Perry craving spicy foods

Katy Perry has discovered a new love for spicy foods since falling pregnant with her first child.

The singer is expecting a baby girl with her actor fiance Orlando Bloom, and during a recent livestream with producer Benny Blanco, admitted that she's been shocked by how much her palate has changed.

"My number one craving is avocado toast with Tabasco. I’ve never been into spicy foods in my life but light my mouth up right now!" she laughed. "During this time, there’s lots of cravings but lots of things to consider when going to the grocery store - but trust and believe I have stocked up on pickles."

Katy has been sharing regular pregnancy updates with her fans on social media, and revealed the sex of the baby in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"It’s a girl," the 35-year-old captioned the shot, along with two pink heart emojis.

The reveal came after the Firework hitmaker told fans at her Melbourne, Australia concert on International Women's Day back in March that she was hoping for a daughter.

Orlando is already dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The stars have reportedly postponed their nuptials until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, after previously planning to tie the knot Japan.