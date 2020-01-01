Travis Scott breaks Fornite record with virtual concert

Travis Scott became a record-holder when his virtual Astronomical concert on video game Fortnite attracted a staggering 12.3 million viewers on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops for the 15-minute gig, with game developers ensuring he used the entire Fortnite island for the performance, which was packed with special effects, exciting graphics, and a section inspired by the action movie Tron.

Scott himself transformed into a cyborg and then a giant in the game, and also used the concert, the first of five, to debut his collaboration with Kid Cudi, titled The Scotts - which was released just hours after the virtual show.

A Fortnite representative celebrated the immense success of the gig in a post on Twitter, and wrote: "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!"

The record eclipses Marshmello's gig last year, which saw 10 million viewers tune in.

Following his Fortnite tour debut, Travis capitalised on the popularity by releasing a limited-edition line of merchandise, including gaming jerseys, a set of 12-inch action figures, and a Nerf Elite Dart Blaster.