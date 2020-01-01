Dave Grohl: 'Times Like These charity cover is one of biggest moments of my career'

Dave Grohl was more than a little honoured when BBC bosses pitched him the idea of a star-studded cover of Times Like These, calling it "one of the hugest moments in my musical life".

The Foo Fighters star appears alongside a host of big musical names on the cover of the band's classic tune by the Live Lounge Allstars to raise money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund - the video for which premiered on BBC One's Big Night In on Thursday night.

Speaking to Zoe Ball after the video aired, Dave said being asked to participate in the recording was a massive highlight in his career.

"I got the call a few weeks ago that the BBC wanted to put together the project and initially I was so flattered that they would use one of our songs, but also to have so many incredible artists singing on it," he explained.

"I got really emotional, for this to be used for something so meaningful. It’s one of the hugest moments in my musical life."

Lyrics in the song include "It's times like these you learn to live again/It's times like these you give and give again", and the Foo Fighters frontman said he believes it's incredibly fitting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s a funny feeling for me because it’s a song I wrote at a strange time in my life where I was scared but hopeful and I think it applies to today," he smiled.

Dua Lipa, who kicks off the new version of the song and appears alongside stars including Rita Ora, Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, Sean Paul, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding and Bastille, also appeared in a video call during the Big Night In broadcast, and admitted she was stunned by how "seamless" the finished song and video are.

"It’s been so special to see so many artists come together and do everything from home and make it feel so seamless and perfect and as if we were all in one room together," she said. "That’s down to everybody working so hard and wanting to create something so special."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also made an appearance to announce that the organisation would be waiving all royalties on purchases of the song in a bid to raise even more money for the COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.