Elton John's tour hit with further delays due to coronavirus

The North American leg of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has been postponed amid the Covid-19 health crisis.

The jaunt was previously postponed from 26 March through 2 May due to coronavirus concerns, and the latest delay affects the following set of dates from 22 May to 8 July, affecting a total of 25 shows.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," the singer's team tweeted on Thursday.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus."

The postponed dates will be rescheduled for 2021 and original tickets will be valid for the new shows.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," they added.

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker is scheduled to continue his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a European leg in September.