Kevin Parker and Delta Goodrem to lead virtual Anzac Day gig

Tame Impala rocker Kevin Parker and Delta Goodrem are among the stars from Australia and New Zealand marking the countries' Anzac Day memorial with a TV concert.

The stars are on the bill for Music From The Home Front on Saturday, which aims to honour those who have served and died in wars in the absence of public Anzac Day events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as Kevin and Delta, also performing from their homes are singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, Tim Minchin, DMA'S, The Wiggles, and Jimmy Barnes, who helped organise the concert, which will air on Australia's Nine Network, alongside Frontier Touring chief Michael Gudinski.

"Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship," Gudinski shared in a statement. "Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness."

Nine's Head of Content Production and Development, Adam Swift said the concert, which is not a fundraising event, would also pay tribute to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the military this Anzac Day to all those on the frontline fighting COVID-19 and those working to keep food delivered, shelves stacked and streets cleaned," he added. "And it's an opportunity for everyone watching to say thanks too just by texting us as we go to air this very different Anzac Day."

Performers are being paid a fee to cover expenses for the event, which most are passing on to their bands and crew, or organisations such as music industry charities.

Music From The Home Front will screen on Saturday from 7.30 pm ACT on Nine and its streaming service 9Now.