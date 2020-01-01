NEWS Marianne Faithfull discharged from hospital following her battle with coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 'As Tears Go By' hitmaker spent 22 days being treated for the deadly virus but she has been able to go home to recuperate in London.



A statement posted to her Twitter account read: "We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London. Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life."



The 73-year-old singer was hospitalised with coronavirus at the start of the month, where she was said to be "stable and responding to treatment".



In a statement, Marianne's representative said at the time: "Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."



In 2018, Marianne opened up about her health issues, revealing she struggles to write because of chronic joint pain.

The singer shared: "I've got this terrible arthritis. It's in my left shoulder, arm and hand. I recovered from all those awful things, like the broken back and the hip and bone infection. That was bad enough - then I got this arthritis.

"My mother had it too, so it's genetic, I think. I'm left-handed. That makes it hard for me to write or type. It's awful, man - but I get through."