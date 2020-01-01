NEWS M.I.A. claims British Vogue dropped her from feature over anti-vaccine stance Newsdesk Share with :







M.I.A. has claimed her contribution to an upcoming edition of British Vogue has been withdrawn due to her anti-vaccination beliefs.



The outspoken Paper Planes hitmaker stunned fans last month by announcing she'd "choose death" over a vaccine that tackled the coronavirus.



On Wednesday, the musician, real name Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam shared text messages from an unnamed correspondent who alleged British Vogue editor Edward Enninful had dropped her from the August issue celebrating Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers due to her stance.



"Hey maya - sadly Edward/vogue has decided to withdraw the offer for vogue spread (sic) in August due to vaccination comments," one message reportedly read, with another explaining that it "wouldn't be right" to include her in an issue celebrating the healthcare workers.



In a long message accompanying the screenshots, the star sarcastically hit out at the publication and defended her views.



"Anti vaxer (sic) is your term," she wrote. "It didn't exist before this binary addiction everyone has to separate everything into this it that . Anti this Anti that."



The rapper continued: "I prefer to not make everything so black and white. I'm sure there's variety of doctors researchers and labs and counties who understands what's happenings (sic), I'm sure there are good drugs and bad drugs out there . Just doing research isn't an anti anything but pro respecting the process... Lack of discussion is censorship."



In her post, she also cited her support for healthcare workers across the world, including those active during the 26-year civil war in her parents' native Sri Lanka, and slammed "bankers and celebrities" for being overpaid compared to doctors and nurses.



When asked about the musician's claims, a representative of Vogue told WENN in a statement: "British Vogue supports the NHS and everyone on the frontline who are protecting people from the virus and saving lives everyday."