John Legend pays tribute to Prince with Nothing Compares 2 U performance

John Legend paid tribute to Prince with a rendition of his hit tune Nothing Compares 2 U during CBS' Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince special on Tuesday night.

The programme, which was filmed in January before the coronavirus lockdown shut down the majority of musical events, featured a host of famous faces performing Prince's most famous tunes to mark the four-year anniversary of his death.

The Purple Rain died at the age of 57 in April 2016.

Prior to starting his performance, John said of the star: "Prince was in every way incomparable. But in his artistry, his musicality and his ambition, he set the stage for all of us who follow.

"Prince actually kept giving away this next song about being incomparable. He gave it away a few times to other artists, but somehow it kept coming back to him. Because as the record shows, nothing compares to Prince."

Other performances came from the Foo Fighters, Usher, Miguel, and Chris Martin, who teamed up with The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs for a slowed-down take on Manic Monday, which Prince wrote and recorded before giving it to the group.

Maya Rudolph, a self-confessed Prince super fan, hosted the special and at one point, showed off her singing talents by joining jazz vocalist Gretchen Lieberum to revisit their Prince cover band, Princess, for a rendition of Delirious.