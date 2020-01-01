Little Mix cancel U.K. summer tour

Little Mix have cancelled their summer tour after assessing the latest advice from the U.K. government on the coronavirus pandemic.

The band was scheduled to perform at various stadiums and festivals across Britain in June and July - but with many other acts cancelling dates and major summer sports events like Wimbledon axed due to the Covid-19 outbreak - the trek had been in doubt.

And on Wednesday, the group finally confirmed their tour would not be going ahead as it would not be safe to perform.

"We are so sad to announce that following the latest Government advice, we have had to cancel our upcoming UK summer tour," a statement posted by the band on Twitter reads. "The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority. Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls."

Band members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall had already been forced to put their BBC talent show The Search on hold. The programme, which was due to air this spring, would have featured the girls putting together a band to support them on the now-abandoned tour.

Britons are currently in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and advised to only leave their homes to buy essential items and exercise once a day. The measures will last until at least May - with experts warning they will likely only be relaxed slowly, with restrictions on large gatherings such as concerts and sports events remaining in force for a longer period.