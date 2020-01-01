NEWS Avril Lavigne releasing new charity track to raise funds for coronavirus relief Newsdesk Share with :







Avril Lavigne has reworked her 2019 album track Warrior to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.



The Complicated star announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she had reworked Warrior, the closing track on her 2019 album Head Above Water, and would release the new version, titled We Are Warriors, on Friday.



"Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort," she wrote in the caption. "Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became Warriors. ??

?? "I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you.?"



Proceeds from the song will go to Project HOPE, benefitting medical staff on the frontlines amid the pandemic. The star also asked fans to donate on the crowdfunding page.



"Thank you all for everything you're doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. ??We Are Warriors," she concluded her post.