Michael Jackson recruited Babyface to set him up with Halle Berry

Michael Jackson once called on famous friend Babyface to set him up on a date with Halle Berry.



The legendary R&B singer and producer, real name Kenneth Edmonds, recalled the King of Pop's surprise request during an Instagram Live music battle with pal Teddy Riley on Monday.



After Riley played his SWV hit Right Here, which samples Jackson's Human Nature single, Babyface offered up the intriguing anecdote about how he once played middle man for the pair.



"One time Michael called me," he began. "Michael said, 'Babyface...! Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?' I said, 'Yeah, I know Halle Berry.' He said, 'Could you do me a favour? I want you to call her, 'cause I wanna take her out on a date.' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Call her - I wanna take her out on a date.'"



Babyface continued, "So I reached out through the agent, 'cause I didn't have Halle Berry's number. So, I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, 'What?' (I said), 'Yeah, he (Jackson) wants to take her out on a date.'"



The Tender Lover star couldn't recall Berry's exact response, and did not reveal if the actress ever took Jackson up on the date. However, the revelation had fans in awe and they flocked to social media to comment on the story.



"Today I found out dat (sic) MJ (Michael Jackson) tried to shoot his shot and take Halle Berry out on a date and I can't get over it," remarked one Twitter user, while another quipped, "Michael Jackson using Baby Face (sic) as the plug for Halle Berry is the ultimate flex (power move)!"



Berry has not yet commented on the story.